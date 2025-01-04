Metro stations, museum hours: Here's what Jimmy Carter's funeral will change in DC

The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter takes place in D.C. on Thursday, and the District will see changes all week long as the city prepares for the massive national event.

Many of the changes are designed to enhance security in the city ahead of the high-profile event, which takes place about a week after a terrorist attack in New Orleans and just days after Congress will certify the 2024 election results at the U.S. Capitol.

Changes so far include street closures in Downtown D.C. near the Capitol, museum closures, bus route changes and the closure of at least one Metro station.

Here's what to know.

Road closures

These roads are closed starting 7 a.m. Monday:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and 2nd Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and 2nd Street, SE

D Street between First Street, NE, and 2nd Street, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

First Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue, SW

11th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

4th Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel Exit 9 toward US Capitol

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

1st Street from E Street, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

New Jersey Avenue from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Columbus Circle, NE to Constitution Avenue, NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to Constitution Avenue, NE

North Capitol Street from E Street to D Street, NW

1st Street from Columbus Circle, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

D Street from 9th Street NW to 2nd Street, NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to New Jersey Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 1st Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 2nd Street, NE

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 1st Street, SW

The following streets will close on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue, SW to 2nd Street, SE

The following streets will close on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m.:

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

E Street 10th Street to 6th Street, NW

The following street will be closed intermediately on Thursday from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Calvert Street from 29th Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed on Thursday from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to 34th Street, NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Garfield Street, NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only on Thursday from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street, NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street, NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street, NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road, NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street, NW to Lowell Street, NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

Bus route changes

Because of all those street closures, several Metrobus routes will change for the duration of the week.

Metro will detour several routes starting Monday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, WMATA said in a press release.

These routes will be detoured Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 8 at 5:30 a.m.: 3F, 32, 33, 36, 52, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, P6, and S2.

Additional routes may experience detours due to potential rolling road closures.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7 the D6 will detour between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. due to E Street closure.

These buses will detour starting at 12:30 p.m. through 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 7: D14, J12, K12, W4.

These routes will be detoured beginning at 12:01 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Jan. 9: 31, 33, N2, N4, and 96.

Metro station closures

WMATA is closing the Archives-Navy Memorial Metro station starting on Monday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m., through all of Jan. 7 and reopening at 5 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Trains for the Yellow and Green Lines will bypass the station during the closure, WMATA said.

The United States Navy Memorial will be the site of one of the events honoring Carter, according to a press release from the memorial.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., "President Carter's remains will be transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson at the United States Navy Memorial and Visitors Center before proceeding to the United States Capitol."

Carter authorized the construction of the memorial in 1980, and chose the memorial as the site for that part of his funeral.

Carter also spent years in service in the U.S. Navy, and said it gave him the values of "courage, self-sacrifice, idealism, and self-discipline," the memorial said in the release.

Museum closures

Because of all of the street closures near the National Mall, the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The ceremonies honoring Carter and the associated street closures make the Natural History museum inaccessible from the street. The museum shared the update on its website and in a social media post to X.

The National Museum of Natural History will be closed to the public on Tuesday, January 7 due to street closures as part of ceremonies honoring former President Jimmy Carter. All other Smithsonian museums on the National Mall will be open as usual. pic.twitter.com/4j7QegPVjS — Smithsonian NMNH (@NMNH) January 3, 2025

All other Smithsonian museums will be open as usual.