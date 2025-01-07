Snowstorm brings school closures into Tuesday, frigid temperatures rest of week

As the D.C. area’s first major snowstorm finishes moving through the region, many school districts will be closed on Tuesday.

Going into Tuesday, the roads are still expected to be dangerous as slush begins to freeze. Those who don’t need to be driving should stay off the roads.

The rest of the week is expected to be frigid, Storm Team4 says, with 30 to 40 miles per hour winds on Tuesday and below-freezing windchill.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Storm Team4 is also tracking another potential storm on Saturday.

The snowstorm saw 6-12 inches of snow across the region, causing school and government closures, dangerous driving conditions and transportation troubles.

Which school districts will be closed?

Many school districts will be closed on Tuesday, including D.C. Public Schools.

In Virginia, Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, Prince William County and Stafford County Public Schools will all be closed.

In Maryland, Calvert County, Charles County, Prince George’s County, Montgomery County and St. Mary’s County Public Schools will also all be closed. Frederick County Public Schools still has a two hour delay listed on their website.

You can find a full list of school closures here.

Navigating the roads

Those who do not have to drive are still being encouraged to stay off the roads, which will also allow local departments of transportation to work on the roads.

“Don’t overdrive the conditions, slow down, take your time and make sure you give the plow truck drivers and everything plenty of space to operate,” Danny King with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation told News4’s Walter Morris.

If you’re walking, it is still safest to use the sidewalk, even if it is covered in snow.

Making travel plans

While Metro trains will be running as normal, WMATA says Metro buses will operate under severe service Tuesday, which means it will reduce the number of bus routes from 193 to 42.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled Monday to and from Reagan National Airport, Dulles and BWI.

Reagan National Airport had closed the runways Monday night to prevent refreezing but are expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

Freezing temperatures

As temperatures dip, the risk increases for water main breaks.

There are some things you can do to prevent the pipes in your home from freezing: