A staff member with the Washington Nationals collapsed on the field before Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

The staff member – who has not yet been named – collapsed during batting practice early Wednesday evening. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and the rest of the Nationals left the field as well, Clark reports.

The game still began as scheduled at 6:45 p.m. ET. Neither team has released a statement on the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.