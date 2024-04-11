Maryland lawmakers approve creation of Purple Alerts for missing people with disabilities

A bill passed in the Maryland General Assembly on Wednesday aims to help families when a loved one with disabilities goes missing.

The Purple Alert bill is just a signature away from becoming law in the state. Under the bill, like for an Amber Alert or Silver Alert, authorities could broadcast widespread messages when people with some disabilities or cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or Down syndrome, go missing.

The bill comes after Rashawn Williams, a Maryland man who has Down syndrome, was missing for nearly a week last year. He was finally found in a back room of a Metro station.

In October of last year, his father, Jimmy Hall, lived through an experience no parent wants to imagine; his son was gone for days.

“He was in complete darkness. No food, no water, no facilities. Poor air quality,” Hall said. “He was in solitary confinement for nearly a week,”

Hall dedicated his time to make sure a new tool is available for families who, one day, could find themselves in the same situation.

“Rashawn fell through the loophole because he was too old for an Amber Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert,” Hall said. “So now that gap is closed."

Maryland State Police would set up the Purple Alert program. Like for an Amber Alert, police would provide information on highway message boards about the person missing. All the bill is waiting for now is a signature from Gov. Wes Moore.

“We just jumped up and started shouting and crying,” Hall said about the moment lawmakers approved the bill.

“We were just so happy because, the voice Rashawn didn’t have, the next family will now have that voice,” Hall said.

He and his son plan to be there when the governor signs the bill.