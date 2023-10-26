Missing man with Down syndrome found in ‘back room' of Maryland Metro station, father says

A nonverbal man who went missing from Silver Spring, Maryland, last week was found Thursday in a “back room” of the Glenmont Metro station, his family said.

Rashawn Williams, a 31-year-old with Down syndrome, was found inside the station after his family begged for help finding him for six days. A Metro officer found him, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said Friday morning.

Williams was hungry and dehydrated when he was found, his father, Jimmy Hall, told News4. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He is thought to have been in the back room at the Metro station for days.

“We never would have thought in a million days, a million years, that he was in a stationary area for six days and we were scouring the entire DMV and he was right there the whole time,” Hall said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“There are no words that can describe how I feel. None,” he added, calling his son’s safe return a “blessing.”

Williams was startled to see his family at first but then began “jumping up and down and was happy to see us,” his father said.

“Hi, Daddy,” he was able to say.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Williams wasn’t found earlier or if Metro officials had ever searched the back room.

"Where did the ball get dropped?" his father asked.

Metro supported an investigation by Montgomery County police and will review what happened, the general manager said.

“We’re just so happy that Rashawn has made his way home to his family. One of our officers found him. At this time, we’re going to do an investigation and see if there’s anything we could have improved and done better,” Clarke said.

Montgomery County police released surveillance footage on Wednesday that showed Williams leaving the Glenmont station on Saturday, they said.

County police told the public at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday that Williams had been found “safe and unharmed” and did not immediately release details.

Inside the Glenmont station, News4 saw several doors, with some labeled “authorized personnel only.” It was unclear exactly where Williams was found, or why he remained there. His father believes he may have gotten inside and been able to figure out how to exit.

‘I don't know if someone has him’

Williams disappeared about seven miles from where he was found. He was staying at a Residence Inn on Plum Orchard Drive in the White Oak area with members of his group home. They were staying there after a fire at the facility in Rockville. He told caregivers he was going to the bathroom and then disappeared. He was later seen on surveillance video walking out of the hotel.

The caregiving company said they called Williams' family about an hour after he went missing, but Williams' father says he wasn't contacted for two hours. He was frantic with worry as the family scoured his possible route for days.

"I don't know if someone has him, or — because he has Down syndrome. He's nonverbal; he don't have any ID, or any identification, no cellphone,” Hall said.

The search continues for a missing Maryland man with Down syndrome. News4's Walter Morris reports from Silver Spring.

Hall previously said his son rode on Metro's R2 bus route, which goes through Montgomery and Prince George's counties toward the Fort Totten rail station in D.C.

Hall is a Metrorail operator himself. He said multiple coworkers told him his son boarded a Red Line train at Fort Totten and rode it back and forth for several hours on Friday night until the train went out of service.

Metro workers at the Glenmont station told Hall they saw his son get off a train at the station on Friday night.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Hall said Friday that he believes Montgomery County police didn’t pursue the case aggressively or coordinate with other agencies with enough urgency. The investigation turned when the county police department’s special victims unit got involved, he said.

“When they took over, that’s when things started going into motion,” he said. “Prior to Tuesday, there was no progress.”

Earlier this week, he wept as he pleaded for more help from Metro to find his son.

“It's like my son isn't important. Imagine he was a senator's son … or government. They'd have a helicopter. They'd have found him that night," he said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.