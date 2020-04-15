Maryland Governor Gives Coronavirus Response Update Amid Stay-at-Home Order

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is giving an update now on the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Watch live in the video feed above.

Statewide, 10,032 cases have been confirmed and 349 people with the virus have died. The state has identified an additional 64 probable deaths because of the virus. Go here for full details.

Here’s what’s allowed and prohibited under the stay-at-home order in effect in the state.

Earlier Wednesday, D.C. extended its stay-at-home order to May 15. Virginia extended restrictions on businesses for another two weeks, until May 8. The end date of Virginia's stay-at home order is still June 10.

Just a reminder that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your state and federal income tax payments are NOT due today. Filing and payment deadlines have been extended from April 15 to July 15. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/h82paINqqG — Comptroller Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) April 15, 2020

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.