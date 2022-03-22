Maryland Dentist Arrested in Overdose Death of Romantic Partner: Police

A Maryland surgeon has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a former patient, who police say was in a romantic relationship with him.

Dr. James Ryan, an oral surgeon with a practice in Germantown, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder after the death of Sarah Harris.

Harris died in January after overdosing on several controlled substances, including Propofol, an anesthetic and sedative, police said. Those drugs were allegedly provided by Ryan.

Harris was Ryan’s former patient and the two were in a relationship, authorities said. He allegedly provided Harris with drugs between March 2021 and January of this year.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones is set to address Ryan’s arrest later Tuesday at a press conference.

