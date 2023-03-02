Man Stabbed to Death Inside DC Library

A man was stabbed to death inside a library in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening, police said.

Police found the man unconscious and not breathing inside the Petworth Neighborhood Library in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue NW about 7 p.m.

The victim and suspect appeared to be experiencing homelessness and knew each other, police said.

The victim entered the library and sat at a computer when the suspect followed him in, police said. The suspect approached him slowly, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck.

People inside the library managed to disarm and detain the suspect until police arrived.

“They intervened,” D.C. police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said. “They stopped this individual from continuing his attack. They disarmed him. They held him until police arrived.”

“I though someone was getting punched, or something,” said one of the people who intervened. “So, that’s when somebody said, ‘He has a knife.’”

He said he and another man jumped in to help.

Police have the suspect in custody and recovered the knife at the scene.

The library will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday.