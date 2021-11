Authorities say a man was shot in a Faifax County store by another man who claims he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Officers responded to the Food Star at 5521 Leesburg Pike in Virginia at around 6:43 p.m. Saturday. Fairfax County police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter is with officers and detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.