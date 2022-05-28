Man Killed in Prince George's County Shooting: Police

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded about midnight Saturday to the 3200 block of Naylor Road, Prince George's County police said. That's near Suitland Parkway and the D.C.-Maryland line.

A man was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No information about his identity has been released. There’s no word on a suspect or motive. A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This homicide is the 21st investigated by Prince George’s County police so far this year, according to the department’s crime data. That’s down from 29 homicides reported in the same period of 2021.

