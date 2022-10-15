Man Killed in Collision in Frederick County

A man is dead after a two-car collision on Route 40 in Frederick, Maryland, authorities say.

Officers responded to a two-car crash in the area of Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police said in a statement.

The crash occurred when a driver was traveling north on Harmony Road, attempting to cross Route 40 while at the same time, another driver was going through the intersection and the two vehicles collided, according to police.

One of the cars was a Toyota Prius driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick. The other car was a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, driven by John Michael Hartman Jr., 40, of Frederick, police said.



Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Reineke was pronounced dead at the scene. Hartman was transported to a hospital.

There were road closures for three hours following the incident. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.