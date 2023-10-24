Man killed, 2 hurt in Silver Spring shooting; one person in custody

One man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland, late Monday night, police say.

Just before 11 p.m. there was a burst of gunfire at the home. Officers went to the 14300 block of Fairdale Road, in the Fairland area, where they found three men had been shot, according to Montgomery County police.

One man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

One of the victims ran from the scene to a nearby house on a different street. The owner of the home said the man was bleeding and banging on his door for help, so he called 911.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A second victim was found outside and taken to a hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening. A third victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not yet known, police said.

According to the dispatch call, another ambulance was called for an officer who was at the scene. His condition was not immediately known.

Neighbors told News4 there's been trouble at the house on Fairdale Road before.

"This is the third time in this year," a neighbor said.

"And it's, it is scary for us, for all the neighbors because this is a very quiet neighborhood," another neighbor said.

One neighbor said his house was hit by bullets last spring.

“Into one of my living rooms in the house...straight through the wall," a neighbor said.

One person is in custody, Montgomery County police said. It was not yet known what might have led up to the shooting, or if the victims and the suspect knew each other.

Crime scene markers were visible inside the front entry of the home while officers investigated.

Fairdale Road was closed in the area of Fairland Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.