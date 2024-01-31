Man injured in shooting near Dupont Circle, police say

A shooter opened fire near Dupont Circle Tuesday afternoon and sent a man to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Q Street Northwest, steps away from the Dupont Circle Metro station.

D.C. police said officers responded about 4 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was receiving treatment Tuesday evening, police said.

Photos from the scene show a silver Mercedes-Benz G-Class with New York plates stopped near a dark-colored Nissan with scratches on its passenger side door.

No information was immediately released about a potential suspect, but police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.