Washington DC

Man injured in shooting near Dupont Circle, police say

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooter opened fire near Dupont Circle Tuesday afternoon and sent a man to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Q Street Northwest, steps away from the Dupont Circle Metro station.

D.C. police said officers responded about 4 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was receiving treatment Tuesday evening, police said.

Photos from the scene show a silver Mercedes-Benz G-Class with New York plates stopped near a dark-colored Nissan with scratches on its passenger side door.

No information was immediately released about a potential suspect, but police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Fairfax County 9 hours ago

Woman dies a month after hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County

Washington DC 11 hours ago

Mother's death inspires DC student's pursuit of becoming a trauma surgeon

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courtsgun violenceNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us