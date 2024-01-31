Man injured in shooting near Dupont Circle, police say

A shooter opened fire near Dupont Circle Tuesday afternoon and sent a man to the hospital, police said.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Q Street Northwest, steps away from the Dupont Circle Metro station.
D.C. police said officers responded about 4 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was receiving treatment Tuesday evening, police said.
Photos from the scene show a silver Mercedes-Benz G-Class with New York plates stopped near a dark-colored Nissan with scratches on its passenger side door.
No information was immediately released about a potential suspect, but police ask anyone with information to contact them.
Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.