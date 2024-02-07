Man found shot, killed inside car near Southeast DC day care

A man was shot and killed near a day care in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, police say.

Police were initially called to a car crash reported in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Responding officers found a car in the day care’s parking lot just after 5 p.m., D.C. police said.

The victim was inside the car with a head injury, which was later determined to be from a gunshot. He died at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Homicide detectives were seen searching a gray car for evidence.

It was not immediately clear if the day care was open at the time of the shooting or where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.