Washington DC

Man found shot, killed inside car near Southeast DC day care

Police were initially called to a car crash but arrived to find the man had been shot

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed near a day care in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, police say.

Police were initially called to a car crash reported in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Responding officers found a car in the day care’s parking lot just after 5 p.m., D.C. police said.

The victim was inside the car with a head injury, which was later determined to be from a gunshot. He died at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Homicide detectives were seen searching a gray car for evidence.

It was not immediately clear if the day care was open at the time of the shooting or where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

Washington DC Feb 5

Restaurant raises money for DC day care after explosion

Anacostia Jan 28

DC day care rocked by explosion finds temporary home

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us