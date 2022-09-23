Man Found Dead in Overturned SUV With Bullet Holes Near DC-295: Police

A man was found dead in an overturned SUV riddled with bullet holes early Friday in Northeast D.C. after a 911 caller reported someone shooting from a vehicle, police said.
A driver called police about midnight and reported someone had pulled up beside another vehicle and opened fire, police said.
Officers responded to DC-295 near Kenilworth Avenue and Benning Road, police said.
A man was found inside the vehicle that was upside down on a service road, police said. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
The investigation shut down DC-295 southbound lanes, but they have reopened. The service road remained closed as of 5:30 a.m., police said.
The SUV was seen being loaded onto a flatbed truck.
Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.