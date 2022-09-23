Man Found Dead in Overturned SUV With Bullet Holes Near DC-295: Police

A man was found dead in an overturned SUV riddled with bullet holes early Friday in Northeast D.C. after a 911 caller reported someone shooting from a vehicle, police said.

A driver called police about midnight and reported someone had pulled up beside another vehicle and opened fire, police said.

Officers responded to DC-295 near Kenilworth Avenue and Benning Road, police said.

A man was found inside the vehicle that was upside down on a service road, police said. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation shut down DC-295 southbound lanes, but they have reopened. The service road remained closed as of 5:30 a.m., police said.

The SUV was seen being loaded onto a flatbed truck.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.