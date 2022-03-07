Man Fatally Stabbed by Son at Bethesda Home: Police

A man was fatally stabbed at a home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday, and his 20-year-old son was charged in the crime.

David Beasley, of Bethesda, was killed, Montgomery County police said. He was 46.

Sergio Elysee Koyangbo, also of Bethesda, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Lambeth Road at about 9:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, the police department said.

Beasley was found with injuries. He was treated by officers and medics, and then taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Detectives spoke with witnesses and determined that Koyangbo stabbed his father, Beasley,” police said in a statement.

Detectives “located items of evidentiary value” at the home, police said without elaborating.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Koyangbo is being held without bond.

