A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say.

It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said.

At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect and possible motive.

