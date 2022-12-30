What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?

While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate.

However, other government agencies are closing their offices until 2023.

Here's what will be open and closed for New Year's.

TRANSPORTATION

Washington, D.C.

Metro announced that Metrorail will offer free rides on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and ending at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. At that point, normal service resumes. There will also be some bus routes that offer service until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

On Sunday, Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight. On Monday, Jan. 2, WMATA will collect weekend and off-peak rates for fares. Buses on both Jan. 1 and 2 will operate on a Sunday schedule, and all MetroAccess subscription trips are suspended.

The DC Circulator and DC Streetcar will continue regular service until Monday, Jan. 2, according to a WMATA statement.

The DC Department of Public Works is waiving parking fees and limits on Jan. 1. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will also suspend non-emergency work zones until Jan. 2.

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2. Some services are available online.

Virginia

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will not offer services from Saturday Dec. 31 through Monday Jan. 2.

Arlington Transit (ART) buses on ART lines 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 2.

Fairfax Connector is offering regular services on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

All DMV locations are closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

Maryland

TheBus in Prince George's County will suspend service on New Year's Day.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Motor Vehicle Administration will be closed, along with all Maryland state offices, from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

In Washington D.C., trash pickup is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2 will take place on Tuesday.

In Maryland, collection of garbage, recycling and yard clippings will be suspended on Jan. 1. The Shady Grove recycling center and transfer station in Montgomery County will also be closed Sunday.

In Virginia, no changes to trash service will take place for Fairfax or Arlington counties on Monday, Jan. 2.

OTHER LOCAL CLOSURES

The services of the following are suspended on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2:

Local schools

Public libraries

Post offices

Most banks -- but call or visit your bank's website to check

According to a roundup originally published on WTOP, a number of local governments and jurisdictions around the DMV are closed on Monday, Jan. 2 for the holiday, including:

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. For more D.C. closures, go here.

WHAT'S STILL OPEN?

D.C.'s emergency shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, 24 hours a day, according to the Mayor's website.

COVID-19 service centers offering COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks, and vaccinations in D.C., and walk-in clinics for Monkeypox, will stay open on Jan. 2.

D.C. Department of Parks and Rec outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open.

Outside local government agencies and public services, many grocery stores and pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens will still be open on Monday, Jan. 2. However, their hours may change due to the holiday depending on the location, so it's a good idea to check before you go.

Our news partner WTOP originally reported these closings. This article is also on our sister station Telemundo 44's website. Para leer en español, haz clic aquí.