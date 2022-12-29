Free and Discounted Rides Available in DC Through New Year's Eve

If you need a safe way to get home after celebrating the end of the year, nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is offering free and discounted rides around the DMV through New Year's Eve.

WRAP will give Lyft app users in the area a $15 dollar credit for rides taken home, with a New Year's Eve code that will be posted at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s good for use from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Until then, you can get $15 dollars off one ride in Lyft’s D.C. coverage area through 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30

Maryland residents can also get a $20 dollar ride credit starting Thursday, good through 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.