Catholic Community Marks Death of Pope Benedict XVI in DC Area

Catholic churches and organizations in the D.C. area reacted to the death of Pope Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95.

Pope Benedict XVI was the former leader of the Catholic Church and shockingly retired in 2013. He was credited with strengthening the church’s core beliefs and encouraging unity among Christians.

The Vatican announced in a statement New Year's Eve morning that the Pope Emeritus passed away at the Vatican at 9:34 a.m.

While he was Pope, Benedict visited D.C. in 2008. His trip included meeting former President George W. Bush and a stop to Nationals Park.

In honor of the Pope Emeritus, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in D.C., placed black bunting over the doors and tolled bells 95 times at 9:34 a.m. in honor of his age and time of death.

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington said in a statement: “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”

Benedict leaves behind a complicated legacy. During his papacy, the Catholic Church was shaken by one of its biggest scandals in decades, the accusations of sexual abuse by priests.

DignityUSA, a Catholic organization headquartered in D.C. that works on behalf of LGBTQIA+ people in the church, released a statement on Benedict’s death.

“We pray that the church will use the period of reflection following Pope Benedict’s death to acknowledge that in many cases he used his power in ways that failed to further the Gospel message of love, human unity, and the responsibility to care for the marginalized,” DignityUSA Executive Director Marianne Duddy-Burke said. “This moment calls us to prayer, repentance, and recommitment to the core value of our faith, which is love.”

Benedict's remains will be on view for mourners in Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome starting on Monday. His funeral will be held on Jan. 5th in St. Petere's Square, according to the Vatican.

