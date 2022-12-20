Man Fatally Shot During Apparent Carjacking at Gas Station in Largo

A man was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking at a gas station in Largo, Maryland, on Monday, authorities say.

The victim was 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas.

Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South at about 11 p.m. and found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said in a release.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Two men allegedly shot and stole Thomas’s white BMW while he was at the gas pump. The gas station is just a few blocks from his home.

Authorities said they are working to confirm if Thomas was shot during the carjacking.

His brother, Ernest Thomas, said Lee Alexander Thomas worked as a bus driver for Metro. A few weeks ago, he said his brother bought the white BMW from an old classmate and that the car meant a lot to him.

Police said they hope footage retrieved from nearby security cameras will lead them to suspects.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three other carjackings that occurred Monday evening. One carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover at about 6:20 p.m., another in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills at about 8:30 p.m. and in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights at about 10:30 p.m.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the Lee Alexander Thomas case. Anyone with information can contact 301-516-2512.