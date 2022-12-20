St. Mary's Deputies Shoot Car Theft Suspect During Foot Chase: Officials

A St. Mary's County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect in California, Maryland, Monday during a foot chase, officials said.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a Wawa about 9:30 p.m. after a car was reported stolen.

Deputies later found the car near the Wildewood Shopping Center, and the suspect took off running, the sheriff’s office said.

At least one deputy shot the suspect during the chase.

The suspect was given first aid, then airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Further details on their condition weren't immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is set to investigate the law enforcement shooting, as required under state law.

