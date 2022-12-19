Crime and Courts

Man Charged in Deaths of Gas Station Clerk, Pregnant Girlfriend Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial

By Matthew Stabley

Enclave Apartments in White Oak
The man accused of killing a gas station clerk and his girlfriend and her unborn child is not competent to stand trial a judge ruled Monday.

Torrey Moore is charged with three counts of murder. Detectives found the body of his 26-year-old girlfriend – who was eight months pregnant – decomposing while searching Moore's apartment after he allegedly shot the clerk, police said.

A man accused of killing a gas station clerk in Montgomery County is facing new charges. Prosecutors say Torrey Moore also was responsible for the death of a pregnant woman found in his apartment after the shooting. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Police say Moore had a dispute with the clerk, Ayalew Wondimu, and shot him several times.

Police say hours after that homicide when a SWAT team went to Moore’s apartment, they found the pregnant woman dead on the floor. They estimate she’d been dead for at least a month.

Police said Moore told detectives his girlfriend died after they got in a fight. He continued to live in the apartment with the decomposing body.

The judge on Monday scheduled the next competency hearing for June 13.

