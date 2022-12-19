Man Charged in Deaths of Gas Station Clerk, Pregnant Girlfriend Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial

The man accused of killing a gas station clerk and his girlfriend and her unborn child is not competent to stand trial a judge ruled Monday.

Torrey Moore is charged with three counts of murder. Detectives found the body of his 26-year-old girlfriend – who was eight months pregnant – decomposing while searching Moore's apartment after he allegedly shot the clerk, police said.

A man accused of killing a gas station clerk in Montgomery County is facing new charges. Prosecutors say Torrey Moore also was responsible for the death of a pregnant woman found in his apartment after the shooting. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Police say Moore had a dispute with the clerk, Ayalew Wondimu, and shot him several times.

Police say hours after that homicide when a SWAT team went to Moore’s apartment, they found the pregnant woman dead on the floor. They estimate she’d been dead for at least a month.

Police said Moore told detectives his girlfriend died after they got in a fight. He continued to live in the apartment with the decomposing body.

The judge on Monday scheduled the next competency hearing for June 13.