Man Arrested in Death of Woman Found Stabbed, Shot on Anacostia Freeway in Southeast DC: Police

A man was arrested and charged in the death of a woman found stabbed and shot on a highway in Southeast Washington, D.C., Saturday, police said.

Thirty-year-old Gregory Johnson of Southeast D.C. was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Authorities said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Passion Pleasant, was found injured just outside a vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. on DC-295 (the Anacostia Freeway) near Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

She was unconscious, not breathing and pronounced dead on the scene, D.C. police said.

Authorities initially said that Pleasant had been fatally stabbed, but an autopsy revealed that she had died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The investigation also revealed that "this offense was domestic in nature."

