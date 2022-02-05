Woman Found Stabbed on Anacostia Freeway in Southeast DC: Police

A woman was found stabbed on a highway in Southeast Washington, D.C., Saturday, and authorities have closed part of the road, authorities said.

The woman was found injured about 11:15 a.m. on DC-295 (the Anacostia Freeway) near Pennsylvania Avenue, D.C. She was unconscious and not breathing, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

D.C. police could not confirm whether the woman was found in a car or elsewhere.

All lanes of southbound DC-295 are shut down between the East Capitol Street and Pennsylvania Avenue exits, police said.

