Virginia

Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County

Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office car
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The killing happened at a home on Twinoaks Place in the Hamilton area, and deputies were called to the house just after 6 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The victim's wife and another son were also at the home at the time.

Deputies arrested Angus Brown at a neighbor's home.

"We don't have a lot murders here in Loudoun County so to start the year off this way is really tragic," Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

Neighbors told News4 David Brown had retired from his job about a week ago.

Authorities didn't give any details as to what led up to the killing or the suspect's alleged motive.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaCrime and CourtsLOUDOUN COUNTYhomicide
