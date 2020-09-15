shooting

Mail Carrier Shot in Virginia

By Matthew Stabley

Mail boxes sit in front of a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
A mail carrier was shot in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

A 28-year-old man delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court was approached by an unknown male gunman who shot him in the lower body before 4:50 p.m., police said.

The victim was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. He is expected to survive.

A K9 unit and helicopter searched the area but did not find a suspect.

The shooter is described as a Black man in his 20s to 30s, about 6-feet tall with a medium build, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, no shoes and a blue surgical mask, police said.

