Loudoun Co. Vineyard Encourages Supporting Local Wineries

Usually this time of year you would expect crowds of people over the weekend at Virginia's more than 300 wineries.

Even with tasting rooms closed, wineries are still in business.

Maggie Malick Wines Cave is one of more than 40 wineries in Loudoun County trying to reinvent their business to still sell wine.

“We have 30 acres of grapes that still have to be turned even though there’s a crisis. All the ... workers are social distancing,” Malick said.

Mark Malick of Maggie Malick Wine Caves said they’ll be ready once restrictions are lifted to allow for proper social distancing. Employees will have personal protective equipment and proper training, and outdoor seating will be spread apart. Until wineries can reopen, he’s encouraging the community to think about purchasing wine from a local vineyard.

“A lot of the things that the wineries are doing now, they’re just adapting to what they need to do to stay alive," Malick said. "There’s a lot of mom-and-pop wineries like ourselves that really rely on people coming out to the wineries to either pick things up or have it shipped to them at this point.”

He said it’s not easy right now, but the wineries are supporting each other, thinking of ways to still get business while tasting rooms are closed.

“There’s discounts to be had. You know, it’s competitive. Everybody wants to sell more wine and that’s how you have to do it, offer bigger discounts,” Malick said.

He said most wineries, including Maggie Malick Wine Caves, offer curbside pickup or free shipping to accommodate buyers. To support a winery in Loudoun County, go here.