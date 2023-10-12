Washington DC

‘Like a miracle': Wrong-way driver on 14th Street Bridge narrowly missed crashes

The couple said they were in such shock after that they never called 911

By NBC Washington Staff and Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video shows the scary moment a driver headed the wrong way on the 14th Street Bridge almost hit a Virginia couple head-on.

The couple was driving home to Alexandria around 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday when the car traveling north in southbound lanes barely missed Maryam Aghashti and her husband.

The video shows a gray car speeding past a car on the outer lane and the driver's side of the couple's car.

When they saw the headlights coming toward them on the bridge, she said they expected to hear a crash behind them but there was nothing.

She said her husband's quick thinking helped prevent a tragedy.

"That it was like a miracle. I guess, that God gave us the second chance to live," Aghashti said.

There were no reports of crashes on the bridge at that time. It was not immediately clear if police were notified of the incident or found the driver.

Aghashti said that they were in such shock after that they never called 911.

