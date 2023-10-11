Demolition begins on old AOL headquarters in Northern Virginia

A symbol of the 1990s internet revolution — and a name that still lives on in your grandparents' email — is becoming a pile of rubble in Northern Virginia.

Demolition has begun on the old AOL campus in Dulles, which once housed multiple buildings for the company. AOL announced in 2007 that it would move its headquarters to New York, but a footprint remained there for some time afterward.

Drone footage taken Monday showed a flattened parking garage between the old HQ building and the office building once known at AOL as CC1.

The 43-acre site is being cleared to make way for a new data center campus, Washington Business Journal reported. Three new buildings, spanning more than a million square feet, will be constructed, in addition to a new power substation. The new data center campus will be called PowerHouse Pacific. It's the first of three planned by 2026.

Demolition of the AOL headquarters should be complete by early next year.