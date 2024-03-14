Judge to hear request for temporary restraining order against UMD's suspension of Greek activity

A federal judge agreed to hear a request by four fraternities for a temporary restraining order against the University of Maryland’s decision to suspend fraternity and sorority activity.

The indefinite suspension of “new member” activities includes a moratorium on all events held on or off campus where alcohol is served, pending a third-party investigation by a consulting firm. The order affects 21 fraternities and 16 sororities that are members of the Interfraternity Council or the Panhellenic Association.

“I’ve never seen a host institution behave in this manner,” said Wynn Smiley of fraternity advocacy group Fraternity Forward Coalition. “This is egregious behavior.”

In a letter sent to parents and families, administrators say they received credible reports of hazing-related behavior. UMD has issued statements saying the behavior involved several Greek organizations, and that the behavior "posed a threat to the safety and well-being" of some community members.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Members of the law firm bringing the restraining order request were present — by phone or in person — as third-party investigators questioned fraternity leaders this week. The lawyers were not allowed to speak or interject, per university rules.

A source with direct knowledge of the interviews confirmed that at least one student was asked to open the calendar on his phone for investigators or risk being deemed uncompliant.

“This is, from my vantage point, outrageous,” Smiley said. “We would never, if you or I were in any kind of situation like that, we would walk out.”

“We have no knowledge of any individual being asked to turn over their phone,” a university spokesperson told News4 in a statement.

The university’s 13 multicultural Greek life organizations and its five historically Black fraternities and sororities — which commonly do not do a traditional membership rush period — were not included in the order.

The university spokesperson said the school expects to update its campus community Friday on the status of the investigation.

A judge will hear the request for the restraining order Monday.

There are anti-hazing laws in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In D.C. and Maryland, those convicted could face up to six months in prison, while in Virginia, it's up to one year.