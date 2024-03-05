‘Punishment without due process:' Greek organizations at UMD respond to hazing suspensions

The University of Maryland is conducting an investigation into 21 fraternities and 14 sororities on campus, after ordering them to suspend social and recruitment activities on Friday.

The suspensions came after the university says it received multiple reports of hazing. But the school is refusing to provide specifics or evidence -- and now some of those affected chapters are criticizing the mass suspension.

In a letter sent to parents and families, administrators say they received credible reports of hazing-related behavior. UMD has issued statements saying the behavior involved several Greek organizations, and that the behavior "posed a threat to the safety and well-being" of some community members.

No details of what those incidents might be have been shared. That's upsetting some organizations, who say their groups were not a part of the behavior.

Jackson Hochhauser, the president of Theta Chi at UMD, says his fraternity is one of the innocent.

"It is disheartening that our fraternity chapter, which is not in violation of campus policy, is being subjected to punishment without due process," the statement reads. "The action is unjustly depriving our members of their very positive experience in Theta Chi."

Phi Kappa Tau's president, Garrett Thomas Bruce, also sent News4 a statement.

"We firmly oppose hazing and we agree that all groups and the university should be working together to combat hazing that may exist on this campus," the Phi Kappa Tau statement reads. "However, this current blanket suspension for every organization across two Greek Councils is counterproductive and damages our relationships. It is an infringement on our individually afforded rights, and unfairly does reputational harm, most especially for those organizations who are not under investigation."

Spencer Doyle, the Chapter President for Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, added, "Our chapter doesn't condone hazing and risk management is a priority for maintaining a healthy and safe environment. This shutdown was so sudden and we're frustrated with no answers. It is not fair to chapters operating the right way."

On Tuesday, Judson Horras, the president and CEO of the National Inter-Fraternity Conference, also issued a statement.

"NIC members stand ready to hold the few involved in misconduct accountable while advocating for students who uphold fraternal expectations and provide thousands of young men a positive fraternity experience," the statement reads.

There are anti-hazing laws in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In D.C. and Maryland, those convicted could face up to six months in prison, while in Virginia, it's up to one year.

The suspensions on UMD's campus will not impact any of the historically Black Greek letter organizations, also known as the National Pan Hellenic Council. They will also not impact any of the Multicultural Council Organizations.

Although the university hasn't detailed the allegations, news of the suspension has brought back horrible memories for one local father.

"When I first heard about the suspension of the fraternities and sororities at the University of Maryland, it kind of took me back to February 27, 2021." said Eric Oakes, the executive director of the Love Like Adam Foundation.

Eric Oakes is the father of Adam Oakes. Three years ago, Adam died in an alcohol-related hazing incident while at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Since his son's death, Eric has traveled to different universities to discuss prevention. He says he supports UMD in its decision to suspend activities, and he's reached out to the school to bring his message there.

"Every time we meet, or we have a presentation, we're saving somebody's life, and we just have that in mind," Oakes said.

The University says it plans to bring in external resources to help with the investigation.