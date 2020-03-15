coronavirus

José Andrés Is Closing His DC-Area Restaurants, Setting Up Community Kitchens

José Andrés is a chef and the founder of the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals to victims of natural disasters

By Anisa Holmes

National Portrait Gallery's 2019 November Gala
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Renowned Spanish-American chef José Andrés announced on Sunday that he would be shutting down all his restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area.

The restaurants, including Oyamel, Zaytinya and more, will be closed until further notice. Some of his restaurants will be transformed into community kitchens to offer lunches for those in need of a meal, Andrés said on Twitter.

José Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals to victims of natural disasters. He won the National Humanities Medal in 2015 for his work with World Central Kitchen.

Andrés owns dozens of restaurants, twelve of which are located in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusJOSE ANDRESrestaurantsWorld Central Kitchen
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us