José Andrés Is Closing His DC-Area Restaurants, Setting Up Community Kitchens

Renowned Spanish-American chef José Andrés announced on Sunday that he would be shutting down all his restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area.

The restaurants, including Oyamel, Zaytinya and more, will be closed until further notice. Some of his restaurants will be transformed into community kitchens to offer lunches for those in need of a meal, Andrés said on Twitter.

People of America...Important News: All my restaurants in DC area are closed until further notice. Here at @ThinkFoodGroup safety of employees & guests is too priority. Some restaurants will transform into Community Kitchens to offer to-go lunches for those who need a meal. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/3HTyT607ZI — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 15, 2020

José Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals to victims of natural disasters. He won the National Humanities Medal in 2015 for his work with World Central Kitchen.

Andrés owns dozens of restaurants, twelve of which are located in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.