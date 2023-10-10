Jews unite in grief and strength at DC vigil

The Jewish community in the D.C. area continues to stand in solidarity with Israel. On Tuesday evening, the mayor, Israeli diplomats, city and religious leaders joined hundreds for a vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

The community came together to pray, grieve and show their strength days after Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of innocent civilians and wounded thousands.

The shock and trauma is felt by many in the nation's capital.

“My mother-in-law is Israeli; she’s here. My father in law is a Holocaust survivor, and they have a lot of friends and family in Israel and it’s, it’s–there are no words,” Melanie Kandel said.

“We know of people, so we’re picking up the phone and calling them, who have relatives, who have lost loved ones. It’s very direct and it’s very much a part of the Jewish community to be there for each other,” Arty Berko said.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds filled the Adas Israel Congregation in Cleveland Park for a powerful and emotional display of support.

News4's Aimee Cho spoke with several members of the Jewish community who say they are terrified for their families and friends in Israel.

“We need to call it what it is: these are acts of terrorism,” Lisa Miller said.

“We can’t believe what we’re seeing, and I think it’s so important, like my friend said, to call it out, but also to know that there were times in history where people who weren't a part of the Jewish community didn’t speak out for Jews, so its so important that we see people from all over the community speaking out,” Robin Linkin said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington organized the vigil as they continue to pray for peace and mourn the lives lost.

“So anytime there’s an attack on the Jewish community, whether attacking a synagogue or a case like this–900 people murdered–we feel like we have to come together,” Jewish Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss said.

But in the face of terror and unspeakable violence, many focused on signs of hope.

“This is one thing that Hamas did not take into account, that this would bring us all closer together,” Eliav Benjamin, the deputy chief of mission for the Israeli Embassy, said.

Local leaders, meanwhile, pledge their support for the Jewish community in D.C. and all over the world.

“We stand together to emphatically reject terrorism in all forms and to say with one voice that antisemitism has no place in our institutions, our country, our world or our hearts,” she said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is currently collecting donations through their Israel Crisis Relief Fund. They also have a pro-Israel rally planned on Friday at Freedom Plaza.