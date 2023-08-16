Inmate on the Loose After Escaping From Van in Howard County, Maryland

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a transport van Wednesday morning.

Randy Morris, 38, escaped in the area of Dorsey Run Road/Route 32. Howard County police said the Department of Corrections notified them of the situation about 8:30 a.m.

Maryland state police, Howard County police and Anne Arundel County police are searching on foot and with drones.

Around 8:30am police were notified that a Dept of Corrections inmate, incarcerated for burglary, escaped a transport van in the area of Dorsey Run Rd/32. Police are searching on foot and with drones, with the help of neighboring jurisdictions, including Anne @AACOPD & @MDSP. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cxCl3sIxU1 — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 16, 2023

Morris has been serving a sentence for burglary.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts and "is no longer wearing handcuffs or shackles," police said. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 130-140 pounds and is bald, with a beard. Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.

Morris is at least the second inmate on the loose in the greater Maryland/Virginia region in less than a week.

Authorities are continuing to search for 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, who escaped from a hospital early Saturday in Henrico County, Virginia.