I-95 Express Lanes to open in Stafford County

The Express Lane extension on Interstate 95 is set to open this week in Stafford County, Virginia.

A ribbon-cutting was held with Virginia leaders, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, on Wednesday morning to celebrate the new extension. The Fredericksburg lanes will stretch 10 miles to the south between Route 610 and Route 17 in an aim to ease congestion for drivers.

"The opening of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension is just around the corner," @VAExpressLanes tweeted.

The new lanes along with the existing express lanes on I-95 and I-395 will create a stretch of over 50 miles, running from Fredericksburg to D.C. The extension will pick up where current express lanes exist near Garrison Road.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The opening of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension is just around the corner.



🗓️Mark your calendars: The 10-mile mainline between Garrisonville Road and Route 17 is set to open southbound at 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 17. 🛣️



Northbound traffic will follow on August… pic.twitter.com/f25fPPf3w0 — VA Express Lanes (@VAExpressLanes) August 3, 2023

Drivers will have to pay to use the lanes, and the price depends on how congested the regular lanes are. The lanes will be free if cars have three or more people and are using the E-ZPass in HOV mode.

The lanes will open in in two phases. The Fredericksburg lanes are set to open Thursday at 10 p.m. headed south and fully on Friday morning, in time for rush hour traffic. The additional entry point is set to open in winter 2023.

To map your route, visit the Express Lanes website.