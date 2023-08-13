Virginia inmate who escaped from hospital without shoes still missing

Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital early Saturday in Henrico County, Virginia.

Naseem Roulack, 21, escaped from two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in the Richmond area about 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not said how he managed to escape. He was last seen leaving a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown and white socks, with no shoes. Police believe he later put on jeans, a black "Richmond" hat and a gray shirt.

#VSP, @HenricoPolice & @VADOC searching for Greensville Correx inmate Naseem I. Roulack, 21, who escaped St. Mary's Hospital on Monument Ave in #HenricoCo early 8/12/23. Last seen walking & wearing gray t-shirt, black shorts, w/white towel/sheet on his head & carrying backpack. pic.twitter.com/XkFwSELIBX — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 12, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run at Greensville Correctional Center.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the state's fugitive line at 877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police by dialing #77, or by calling 911.

Roulack is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has four known tattoos: one on his chest saying "Marie," one on his left arm saying "RIP Ish," another on his right cheek saying "Cut Throat" and one on his right arm saying "Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness."

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police Division are helping with the search.