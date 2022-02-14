‘All Clear' at Howard University After Another Bomb Threat

Howard University police have given the "all clear" Monday afternoon after the main campus received another bomb threat.

All students and personnel were told to shelter in place after the school received the threat earlier in the day and the school paused instruction and activities.

The Howard University Student Association said on Twitter about 1:15 p.m. that facilities, grounds and campus access points were deemed safe.

"Officials will continue to monitor campus, and community members should immediately report any suspicious activity or persons to HUPD," the tweet said.

Municipal and federal law enforcement officials swept the perimeter of campus, Howard police said.

D.C. police confirmed that officers were called to Howard University at 10:48 a.m.

A D.C. police spokesperson said the threat was phoned into the school, similar to prior incidents just two weeks ago.

On Jan. 31, a rash of bomb threats were made against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the United States. Howard University was among at least six HBCUs that were threatened, according to law enforcement.

Just a day later, another round of bomb threats spurred shelter-in-place orders for at least three HBCUs, including Howard once more.

