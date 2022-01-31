bowie

Bowie State Shelters in Place Due to Bomb Threat

By NBC Washington Staff

Bowie State sign
A bomb threat investigation is underway at Bowie State University, and school officials advised anyone on campus Monday morning to shelter in place. 

The threat at the Bowie, Maryland, university was received early Monday, with someone claiming that “explosives had been placed in [an] academic building,” administrators said in a statement. 

Prince George’s County police and Maryland State Police are investigating the threat, school officials said. 

“All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated,” the university's statement said. 

The campus will be closed Monday, and classes will be held online. Offices will operate virtually. 

Initial information about an emergency on campus was posted online at about 7:30 a.m.

