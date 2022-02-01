DC, Maryland HBCUs Targeted by Bomb Threats for Second Day

Bomb threats spurred shelter-in-place orders for at least two historically Black colleges and universities in Washington, D.C., and Maryland Tuesday — just a day after a rash of bomb threats to HBCUs in the United States.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland were among those under shelter-in-place orders early Tuesday. Police tell News4 they were investigating the University of the District of Columbia campus as well.

Howard University sent a campus emergency alert that was timestamped at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

“A bomb threat against the university is being investigated. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available,” an alert from Howard University said.

Further details on the alleged bomb threat were not immediately available.

Morgan State University in Baltimore also reported a bomb threat Tuesday.

“Access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation. Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice,” Morgan State said.

D.C. police were seen investigating near the University of the District of Columbia early Tuesday. Officers shut down streets including the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and part of Van Ness Street NW.

"We're looking into it," a UDC campus police spokesperson said.

Howard University and Bowie State University in Maryland were among at least six HBCUs were targeted by bomb threats Monday, NBC Washington reported. Bowie State students were preparing to return to campus Tuesday after officials moved classes online due to the threat on Monday.

Police investigated a "possible bomb threat" to Howard University on Monday. A caller reported the possible threat at about 4:20 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said. Police responded and later gave the all-clear. Additional information was not immediately released.

Howard University said in a letter to the community that several HBCUs have been subject to threats in recent weeks. The school says it coordinates with D.C. police and federal agencies to investigate threats.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.