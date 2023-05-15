House Fire Spreads to Neighboring Homes in Brunswick

Three houses in Brunswick, Maryland, were damaged in a fire early Monday morning, authorities say.

One of the two-story homes located in the 600 block East H Street caught fire at about 3 a.m., the flames spreading to two neighboring homes, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

Fire fighters safely evacuated occupants from the homes.

The fire was extinguished by about 5:30 a.m.

Five adults, three kids and multiple pets are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The back of one of one of the homes is charred and its roof is gone.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.