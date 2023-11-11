Hispanic woman attacked on Georgia Avenue, in second of two possible hate crimes by one man

A man is facing charges for two possible hate crimes, committed Thursday afternoon within minutes of each other in the Brightwood area.

The first of the man's alleged assaults and robberies took place in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue NW, as the man walked north along the road around 2:20 p.m. Police did not release details about the first attack.

The second attack took place minutes later, around 2:25 p.m., in the 5800 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

During that second attack, the man got in front of a Hispanic woman walking in the opposite direction and told her, "Go back to your country," according to a police report about the assault.

When the woman tried to sidestep him, he wrapped his arms around her and threw her to the ground, according to that report. He then tried to snatch the woman's purse.

When the woman did not let go of her purse, the man punched her in the face, then grabbed her wallet from inside the purse and ran.

The woman spoke with T44's Rosbelis Quiñonez about the assault.

"He took my shoulder... shaking my body, and then he hit my mouth," the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

Taquine Lee, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery using force or violence. The attacks are being investigated as possible hate crimes, according to D.C. Police.