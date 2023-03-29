3 Men Shot on Georgia Avenue in Northwest DC: Police

Three men were shot on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday night.

Two men were found shot by D.C. police officers at around 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Georgia Avenue at Fairmont Street NW.

Both were conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital, authorities said.

A third man arrived on his own at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Georgia Avenue was closed in both directions between Fairmont Street NW and Gresham Place NW.

The scene is directly across from Howard University dorms, though the shooting does not appear to be connected to the university.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.