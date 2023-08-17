DC police involved in shooting on Georgia Avenue

D.C. police were involved in a shooting on Georgia Avenue NW on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue NW, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement. First responders were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m.

News4 is on the scene. A number of officers could be seen near a gas station located a few blocks south of the D.C.-Maryland line.

No information was immediately released on who opened fire, why or whether anyone was hurt.

This is what Georgia Ave NW looks like right now… just a few blocks south of DC/MD line. @DCPoliceDept on the scene of a police-involved shooting. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/6eIudgeQyR — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) August 17, 2023

The 7400 block of Georgia Ave. NW and part of Geranium Avenue were closed about 11:20 a.m. because of police activity, authorities said.

