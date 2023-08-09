2-year-old inside stolen SUV found safe: DC police

A 2-year-old boy is safe after he was inside an SUV that someone stole in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday, police say.

A black Toyota Highlander was stolen in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE, police said at about 7:15 a.m. Police issued an Amber Alert at about 8 a.m.

Police said in an update at about 8:20 a.m. that the child and SUV had been "safely located."

"Thank you to the community for their assistance," police said in a brief statement.

Information was not immediately released on whether anyone was arrested or how the child and SUV were found.

Police released photos of one person who they said they're seeking as a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 202-698-0858.

Motor vehicle thefts in D.C. have more than doubled, from 2,054 reports this time last year to 4,397 this year, crime statistics show.

