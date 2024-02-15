Animal cruelty suspect accused of shooting 3 DC officers faced eviction over dogs: court docs

A man accused of shooting three D.C. police officers who were trying to serve him a warrant on animal cruelty charges faced eviction after his dogs were aggressive toward a 2-year-old, according to his landlord's account in court documents.

Stephen Claude Rattigan, 48, was arrested after a 13-hour standoff that began when he opened fire on officers at his home in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE early Wednesday, police say. Authorities initially gave a different name for the suspect but on Thursday morning said that Rattigan had provided a fake name.

The wounded officers are expected to recover.

In court documents, the suspect's landlord claimed that two of the suspect's dogs, both described as pit bulls, were aggressive toward a toddler and their guardian in spring 2023.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The landlord was trying to evict him for failing to remove dogs from his home, court documents show.

About 30 dogs were taken from the home after Rattigan was arrested Wednesday evening. Three Humane Rescue Alliance vans were used to transport them.

The shooting suspect is charged with cruelty to animals. Charges for the officers' shooting are pending.

Shooting shocks Southeast DC community

A Humane Rescue Alliance employee was with police when officers tried to serve the warrant but was not hurt, the group said. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

One D.C. police officer was shot in the hand, authorities said. Another was shot in the foot or leg, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith said. The third officer was struck twice, but his ballistic gear stopped the bullets, D.C. Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton said.

The officers were “in good spirits” and recovering from their injuries, Smith said Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were seen walking in and out of the house Thursday morning. Bullet holes were visible in the front door, and yellow police tape was stretched across Hanna Street.

The gunfire upended daily life in the neighborhood near the border with Maryland. A swarm of police vehicles shut down multiple city blocks.

"This is a magnitude of police cars I've never seen in my life," one woman said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Young children were shuttled into school by police officers and multiple schools were put on lockdown as the suspect fired at law enforcement from time to time while he was barricaded inside his home.

“I’m outraged because my son goes right here to this school. I was coming to take him to school and wasn’t able to get through and I’m just like … I’m shocked. I’m really shocked,” another woman said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.