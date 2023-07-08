Girl, father hit by car on the way to the pool in Southeast DC

A little girl and her father are recovering after witnesses say they were hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. and happened on the 3200 block of 4th Street SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl and her father were walking down the street, on their way to the pool, when the driver of a Ford went off the road, striking the man and pinning the little girl, authorities and neighbors said.

Both victims were critically injured, and the girl was airlifted to Children’s National Hospital.

In Ring camera video, a distressed person can be seen at the scene wailing. "Oh my God... I'm going to jail," they scream at one point.

Hours after the crash, D.C. Councilmember Trayon White posted on social media that the 5-year-old victim suffered a broken shoulder, hip and fractured skull, but is expected to recover.

Her father is also in stable condition, according to White.

D.C. police confirmed that one person was taken into custody, but did not say what charges they would face.

It is unclear why the car came off the road.