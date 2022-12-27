Lincoln Memorial

Frozen Temps Make Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tempting Ice Skating Spot

The National Park Service does not permit ice skating at the Reflecting Pool

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool may look like an ice-skating rink, but the winter activity is not allowed there.

Over the weekend, the freezing temperatures tempted many people to ice skate at the Reflecting Pool and post the experience on social media. The National Park Service previously said park regulations do not allow ice skating at the pool because it could lead to a cold and dangerous swim.

Despite it not being allowed, many got out their skates and glided among the monuments. They also skated at other reflecting pools in the area, like the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

The Sculpture Garden Ice Rink is an alternative ice-skating spot along the National Mall. Ice skating rinks can also be found throughout the D.C. area.

Things to Do DC Dec 9

Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area

THE SCENE Dec 10, 2021

Skate Your Way Through DC: The Best Ice Rinks in the DMV

This article tagged under:

Lincoln Memorialice skating
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us