Frozen Temps Make Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tempting Ice Skating Spot

The frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool may look like an ice-skating rink, but the winter activity is not allowed there.

Over the weekend, the freezing temperatures tempted many people to ice skate at the Reflecting Pool and post the experience on social media. The National Park Service previously said park regulations do not allow ice skating at the pool because it could lead to a cold and dangerous swim.

Despite it not being allowed, many got out their skates and glided among the monuments. They also skated at other reflecting pools in the area, like the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

The Sculpture Garden Ice Rink is an alternative ice-skating spot along the National Mall. Ice skating rinks can also be found throughout the D.C. area.