Skate Your Way Through DC: The Best Ice Rinks in the DMV

As the cold weather settles in and holiday festivities begin, ice skating is at the top of our bucket list this season.

Here is what you need to know as you lace up your skates to explore the best ice skating rinks in D.C.

The Sculpture Garden Ice Rink has returned to the grounds of the National Gallery of Art after a year away due to the pandemic. One of the most beautiful ice skating rinks in the area, it's open now through mid-March. The cost to skate is $10 for adults and $9 for children, students, military service members and senior citizens. Skate rentals are $5. While face masks are not required in the Sculpture Garden or while skating, those entering the Pavilion Café must wear their masks.

Winter is coming ❄️



Tomorrow marks the first day of ice skating at the National Gallery of Art ⛸✨ pic.twitter.com/vZBU15bnke — National Gallery of Art (@ngadc) November 18, 2021

The Pentagon Row outdoor ice skating rink is the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia. The 6,840-square-foot rink is surrounded by local restaurants and shops great for a holiday family outing. Reservations are required to skate and are open two weeks in advance. Reservations last one hour. Admission is $11 for adults and $10 for children; skates may be rented for $5. Group and private lessons are available for skaters. During the week, the rink is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the weekends.

Located on Transit Pier, The Wharf Ice Rink is D.C'.s only over-water rink. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, the rink offers visitors a wonderful view of the Potomac and the monuments. Admission to the rink is $12 for adults and $9 for children; skates may be rented for $6. The Capitals-themed ice rink features a Caps food truck and campfire, which will be lit every Friday through Sunday during the winter.

If you are looking for the ultimate holiday ice skating rink, Enchant Christmas is the place for you. Located at Nationals Park, Enchant Christmas offers an ice skating trail where visitors may see thousands of radiant Christmas lights while they skate. General admission to the immersive winter light maze ranges from $29 to $39; skate rental is $10.

Glide your way through the glimmering, shimmering Enchant forest ✨🌲 Will we see you on the Ice Skating Trail this holiday season? pic.twitter.com/DgYPn7g6My — Enchant Christmas Washington D.C. (@EnchantDC) October 19, 2021

Located at Veterans' Plaza, the Silver Spring outdoor skating rink is surrounded by great restaurants and shops. Reservations are required to attend and open two weeks in advance. Tickets are $11 for adults and $10 for children and seniors; skate rentals are available for $5. During the week, the rink is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the weekends. Skating lessons are available in groups Saturdays and Sundays.

Each winter, the Washington Harbour fountain at the Georgetown Waterfront is transformed into an ice skating rink. Now through mid-March, the rink is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the rink is $10 for adults and $9 for children, while skate rentals are $7.

The Rockville town square's rink is back and open for outdoor ice skating this holiday season. Reservations are required to skate and can be made two weeks in advance for one hour and 20 minutes of skating time. Admissions is $11 for adults and $10 for children and seniors; skate rentals are $5. The rink is open every day of the week. Hours vary by day.