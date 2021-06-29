Former Chevy Chase Village Manager Believed to Have Known His Killer

Investigators believe a Maryland man shot in his home last week knew his killer, sources said.

Investigators are close to charging a suspect in the killing of Geoff Biddle, 66, sources said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police were called to his home on Windsor Lane in Chevy Chase Village Thursday for a welfare check. He had been shot in the head, sources said. No gun was found at the scene.

“We’re quite concerned and really amiss, because he didn’t seem like someone that would have somebody hold a grudge,” neighbor Doug Jenkins said.

In front of Biddle’s house, neighbors put up three signs saying, “Geoff is his name,” "He’s been our neighbor 23 years,” and “We will miss him.”

“I think for all of us it’s just sort of a shock,” neighbor Alan Beal said. “I mean, our neighbor was home while we were all here, and while we all keep an eye out for each other, nobody saw anything, nobody heard anything. It’s really disturbing.”

From 2003 to 2009, Biddle was the town manager of Chevy Chase Village, a bedroom community just across the Northwest D.C. line. Most recently he ran Payment Solutions, a company that manages credit card donations for nonprofit organizations.

His ex-wife, Marie Martin, said they remained friends after they divorced.

“He’s hardworking and compassionate,” she said. “He’s a good man and a good father to his daughter.”